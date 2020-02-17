CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors at a future board meeting will consider approving bid-letting and engineering services during construction for the Elvira wastewater systems project.
The Board of Supervisors in January approved a motion to authorize French Reneker to proceed with services relating to engineering and technician needs during the bid letting. The board at that time directed Environmental Services Director Shane McClintock to continue negotiating with French Reneker on engineering services during construction. The engineering services agreement requires the board’s approval. McClintock said representatives of French Reneker indicated they need verbal confirmation from the board in order to proceed under each section.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp said the board could make a motion that would be reflected in the minutes that would suffice to communicate the board’s intent and have it documented.
“I think that we were just concerned that the cost of section D (engineering services during construction) were a little ambiguous and not identified,” Srp said. “And we wanted clarity on that before we wrote a blank check, I think is kind of what our concern was.”
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said he is “not crazy” with verbal confirmation to proceed with each section. Van Lancker believes Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf would appreciate having something signed showing that French Reneker and the county agree on the two sections of the agreement. He suggested a new agreement sheet used for the first two sections of the agreement, which were already approved, could include the sections on bid letting services and engineering services during construction.
“I’m sure it’s not that hard,” Van Lancker said. “I just feel like knowing Mike (Wolf) and what we practice here...that just a verbal on that I’m sure he would prefer that we just have signatures.”
Srp, in response to Van Lancker’s recommendation, said he had no issue with being thorough.
The engineering services agreement under bid letting services says French Reneker, upon the board’s approval, will prepare contract documents, furnish drawings, specifications and contract documents upon request from potential bidders for use in preparing and submitting bids, attending the bid opening and assisting the board in securing bids from bidders, analyzing bids and processing agreements. The agreement under engineering services during construction says French Reneker, upon the board’s approval, will establish basic survey control for construction staking, stake easement limits and setting construction stakes, perform observation of various elements of the project during the construction process to determine compliance with drawings and specifications, explain and interpret drawings and specifications and prepare record drawings based on information provided by the board’s contractor and French Reneker’s observations.
McClintock said French Reneker, under the engineering services during construction section, is willing to provide assistance to the county in the beginning stages and then provide assistance as needed later on in the process.
