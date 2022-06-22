MORRISON, Ill. — Morrison Institute of Technology has announced its list of Spring 2022 graduates.
The following students received an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Engineering Technology/Construction:
• Riley Birnbaum, Oregon, Illinois
• Lamarcus D. Evans, Peoria, Illinois
• Anthony J. Lapp, Milledgeville, Illinois
• Matthew Kurtis Shere, Chana, Illinois
The following students received an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Engineering Technology/Design & Drafting:
• Kaela Harmony Baker, Clinton
• Ethan Graybill, Freeport, Illinois
• Grey Michael Claude Haenitsch, Dixon, Illinois
• Sean Howard, Alton, Illinois
• Robert Lieser, Frankfort, Illinois
• Payton Mast, Andalusia, Illinois
• Connor Nerstheimer, Rock Falls, Illinois
• Cameron A. Purcell, DeWitt
• Robert Scianna, Marengo, Illinois
• Noah Travis, Pontiac, Illinois
• Cole M. Whitebread, Rock Falls, Illinois
• Joshua Wiebenga, Fulton, Illinois
The following students received an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Network Administration:
• Steven James Adee, Milledgeville, Illinois
• Garrett Bittinger, Polo, Illinois
• Blake R. Burkhart, West Brooklyn, Illinois
• Evan Camper, Prophetstown, Illinois
• Nicholas Frankfother, Rock Falls, Illinois
• Nolan W. Harshman, Dixon, Illinois
• Noah Jacob Henson, Milledgeville, Illinois
• Eric G. Holden, Ashton, Illinois
• Savage Hutton, Tampico, Illinois
• Easton L. Lantz, Tampico, Illinois
• Ryan McDonnell, Sterling, Illinois
• Trey Winkler, Lee Center, Illinois
