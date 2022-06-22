morrison sign

MORRISON, Ill. — Morrison Institute of Technology has announced its list of Spring 2022 graduates.

The following students received an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Engineering Technology/Construction:

• Riley Birnbaum, Oregon, Illinois

• Lamarcus D. Evans, Peoria, Illinois

• Anthony J. Lapp, Milledgeville, Illinois

• Matthew Kurtis Shere, Chana, Illinois

The following students received an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Engineering Technology/Design & Drafting:

• Kaela Harmony Baker, Clinton

• Ethan Graybill, Freeport, Illinois

• Grey Michael Claude Haenitsch, Dixon, Illinois

• Sean Howard, Alton, Illinois

• Robert Lieser, Frankfort, Illinois

• Payton Mast, Andalusia, Illinois

• Connor Nerstheimer, Rock Falls, Illinois

• Cameron A. Purcell, DeWitt

• Robert Scianna, Marengo, Illinois

• Noah Travis, Pontiac, Illinois

• Cole M. Whitebread, Rock Falls, Illinois

• Joshua Wiebenga, Fulton, Illinois

The following students received an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Network Administration:

• Steven James Adee, Milledgeville, Illinois

• Garrett Bittinger, Polo, Illinois

• Blake R. Burkhart, West Brooklyn, Illinois

• Evan Camper, Prophetstown, Illinois

• Nicholas Frankfother, Rock Falls, Illinois

• Nolan W. Harshman, Dixon, Illinois

• Noah Jacob Henson, Milledgeville, Illinois

• Eric G. Holden, Ashton, Illinois

• Savage Hutton, Tampico, Illinois

• Easton L. Lantz, Tampico, Illinois

• Ryan McDonnell, Sterling, Illinois

• Trey Winkler, Lee Center, Illinois

