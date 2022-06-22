morrison sign

MORRISON, Ill. — Morrison Institute of Technology has announced students who have achieved academic honors for the Spring 2022 semester.

The following students have been named to the President’s List and achieved a 3.90 to 4.00 grade-point average:

• Kaela Baker, Clinton

• Garrett Bittinger, Polo, Illinois

• Payton Cassidy, Rock Island, Illinois

• Fernando Castro Jr., Dixon, Illinois

• Nicolas Garcia, Sterling, Illinois

• Nolan Harshman, Dixon, Illinois

• Eric Holden, Ashton, Illinois

• Ryan McDonnell, Sterling, Illinois

• Chaz Meyer, Godfrey, Illinois

• Elizabeth Rothermel, Durand, Illinois

• Jonathan Schwank, Sterling, Illinois

• Cole Whitebread, Rock Falls, Illinois

• Dylan Yates, Somonauk, Illinois

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List and achieved a 3.50 to 3.89 GPA:

• Steven Adee, Milledgeville, Illinois

• Kyle Doty, Rochelle, Illinois

• Ethan Graybill, Freeport, Illinois

• Noah Henson, Milledgeville, Illinois

• Joseph Hopkins, Pontiac, Illinois

• Savage Hutton, Tampico, Illinois

• Connor Martin, Oxford JunctionPayton Mast, Andalusia, Illinois

• Connor Nerstheimer, Rock Falls, Illinois

• Hunter Onley, Shannon, Illinois

• Cameron Purcell, DeWitt

• Robert Scianna Marengo, Illinois

• Luis Vargas, Sterling, Illinois

