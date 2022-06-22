MORRISON, Ill. — Morrison Institute of Technology has announced students who have achieved academic honors for the Spring 2022 semester.
The following students have been named to the President’s List and achieved a 3.90 to 4.00 grade-point average:
• Kaela Baker, Clinton
• Garrett Bittinger, Polo, Illinois
• Payton Cassidy, Rock Island, Illinois
• Fernando Castro Jr., Dixon, Illinois
• Nicolas Garcia, Sterling, Illinois
• Nolan Harshman, Dixon, Illinois
• Eric Holden, Ashton, Illinois
• Ryan McDonnell, Sterling, Illinois
• Chaz Meyer, Godfrey, Illinois
• Elizabeth Rothermel, Durand, Illinois
• Jonathan Schwank, Sterling, Illinois
• Cole Whitebread, Rock Falls, Illinois
• Dylan Yates, Somonauk, Illinois
The following students have been named to the Dean’s List and achieved a 3.50 to 3.89 GPA:
• Steven Adee, Milledgeville, Illinois
• Kyle Doty, Rochelle, Illinois
• Ethan Graybill, Freeport, Illinois
• Noah Henson, Milledgeville, Illinois
• Joseph Hopkins, Pontiac, Illinois
• Savage Hutton, Tampico, Illinois
• Connor Martin, Oxford JunctionPayton Mast, Andalusia, Illinois
• Connor Nerstheimer, Rock Falls, Illinois
• Hunter Onley, Shannon, Illinois
• Cameron Purcell, DeWitt
• Robert Scianna Marengo, Illinois
• Luis Vargas, Sterling, Illinois
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.