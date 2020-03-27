CLINTON — The Municipal Transit Administration will reduce hours to help ensure the safety of its employees and riders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The MTA highly recommends the public stay at home and not make unnecessary trips. Passengers should only take necessary trips for food and/or medical needs.
The route schedule reductions will begin Monday, March 30, and continue until further notice. If a passenger has an essential need for transportation outside of the reduced service hours call 242-3721, and every attempt to accommodate the need will be made.
Passengers with smart phones are able to see the locations of the fixed bus routes by saving the link “Live Map” Where’s my bus? from the MTA website.
The routes will run as follows:
- Main Avenue starts at 6 a.m. and will run every half hour as normal until closing one hour early; last trip at 4:30 p.m.
- Camanche Avenue will start one hour late at 7 a.m. and will run every half hour until closing two hours early; last trip at 3:30 p.m.
- Branch Line will start at 6:30 a.m. and will continue on the summer schedule, alternating with the Hill Line, beginning at 8 a.m.; the last trip will run at 4:30 p.m. The Hill Line will continue to run once an hour on the hour from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- 13th Avenue North will start one hour late at 7 a.m. and will run every half hour until closing one hour early; last trip at 4:30 p.m.
- Lincoln Way Shuttle will start one half hour late at 7:15 a.m. and will run its last trip at 3:45 p.m.
