CLINTON — The temporary closure of Naeve Family Beef meat processing and packaging plant in Camanche was announced on Wednesday.
“We regret to inform you that our plant will be temporarily ceasing operations effective immediately,” the announcement released by the Naeve family on social media states. “Although we continue to work towards a solution to continue operations, we are unable to keep processing at this time.”
Naeve Family Beef President Andrew Naeve did not respond to attempts for further comment.
He and his brother Adam are the sixth generation to continue the family business begun with their great-grandfather John Naeve’s purchase of a farm in Andover in 1895.
In 1978, their grandfather, Alan, and father, Ray, focused efforts on cattle-feed operations producing high-quality cattle, thus establishing “Naeve Livestock Farms.”
Over four decades later, in decidedly adequate market conditions, Andrew and Adam decided it was the right time to bring the dream they’d long shared of opening their own meat processing plant to fruition.
Giving attention to detail right from the start, their process began with six months of arduous research and expert studies, followed by several months of construction beginning in the spring of 2021 at 1902 Seventh Ave. in Camanche.
The 15,000-square-foot facility sitting on 12.5 acres of land would ultimately take an investment of about $12 million.
Andrew’s wife, Kristin at that time told The Herald that the Naeve brothers were taking a massive risk by making the plant a reality, but they knew they had a good product to offer to the community.
Operations finally began and the first beef harvested at Naeve Family Beef custom beef packaging and processing plant in early June 2022.
Cattle of the Naeve family’s own herd, raised with corn, soybeans, wheat, and alfalfa of the family’s own crops accounting for 70% of their feed needs, began being transported to the plant via the Naeve’s own fleet of trucks.
According to the business’s website, the plant has the capacity and capabilities to process about 50 head of cattle per day. Naeve cattle made up about 60% of processing and packaging operations, allowing them to be able to assist other area beef producers as well.
In Dec. of 2022, the site became BRC-certified, supplying federally inspected products to several area businesses that featured them on their menus, such as Mike’s Fun Foods, Father’s Pizza, and Hook’s Pub & Grill in neighboring Clinton.
Historically, meat processing plant conditions for employees have been found to be inadequate with poor ventilation and little space. The Naeve Family Beef plant, however, was designed with attention to employee comfort and safety with temperature-controlled floors and ample space.
Forty-eight employees, though, were reportedly on Wednesday laid off until further notice.
Nationally, major meat producers processing about 1,500 head of cattle per day have announced permanent closures, such as JBS Foods, Cargill, and Tyson Foods.
Citing a shrinking supply of cattle and resulting higher costs, as well as a 16.4% year-over-year drop in the average price for pork and 5.5% for chicken, the world’s second-largest producer of beef, pork, and chicken reported a net loss of $417 million in the latest quarter. For the same period just one year before, Tyson’s profit had totaled $750 million.
The company has so far announced the closures of six facilities, The two facilities closed in May, located each in Virginia and Arkansas, had together employed over 1,600 people.
“We have been humbled by the support we have received as we realized our dream of being a trusted source of high-quality beef to our customers and neighbors,” the Naeve family’s announcement on Wednesday went on to state. “Thank you for giving us the opportunity to serve the community.”
The retail store within the plant, Meat & Greet, remains open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Their website is still also available to customers at www.NaeveFamilyBeef.com.
