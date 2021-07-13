DES MOINES - Rainfall throughout the state is bringing much needed relief to Iowa's crops, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said Monday when commenting on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report.
The report is released each week by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service from April through November.
“This past week's widespread rainfall brought much-needed relief to farmers as the crop enters an important period in the growing season,” said Naig. “Forecasts continue to show promising chances of rain and seasonal temperatures in the week ahead.”
Crop Report
Much needed rainfall limited farmers to 4.2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending July 11, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. There were scattered reports of crops lying flat due to strong winds and hail.
Field activities included hauling grain, applying fungicides and harvesting hay and oats.
Topsoil moisture levels rated 9% very short, 31% short, 56% adequate and 4% surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 16% very short, 40% short, 42% adequate and 2% surplus. Districts in northwest Iowa reported subsoil moisture conditions as 78% percent short to very short while subsoil levels in southeast Iowa rated 87% adequate to surplus.
Widespread precipitation helped with stress on crops and forages. Corn silking or beyond reached 21%, two days behind the 5-year average. There were scattered reports of corn reaching the dough stage.
Iowa’s corn condition improved slightly to 66% good to excellent.
Fifty-six percent of soybeans were blooming, 5 days ahead of the five-year average. Fifteen percent of soybeans were setting pods, 5 days ahead of normal. Soybean condition improved to 65% good to excellent.
Oats headed or beyond reached 97% with 72% turning color, three days ahead of normal. Ten percent of oats for grain has been harvested, two days ahead of the 5-year average. Iowa’s oat condition improved to 62% good to excellent.
The second cutting of alfalfa hay reached 50% complete, one day behind the 5-year average. Hay condition rated 57% good to excellent. Pasture condition was rated 43% good to excellent. There was little stress on livestock this past week although a few producers reported some pinkeye in cattle.
Weather Summary
State climatologist Justin Glisan said a welcome shift in the storm path brought much-needed precipitation statewide over the reporting period along with a few days of severe weather.
A majority of the state’s reporting stations observed above-average rainfall with parts of southern Iowa measuring amounts from 1 to 3 inches above average. With clouds and rain present, temperatures were generally seasonal with cooler conditions in the west; the statewide average temperature was 71.8 degrees, 2.6 degrees below normal.
