DES MOINES - Farmers made little progress in getting crops in the ground last week, but that is expected to change over the next few days, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said Monday in his weekly Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report.
"A noticeable shift in the cool and wet weather pattern appears to have given farmers a much-needed window for planting this week," said Naig. "In the days ahead, unseasonably hot temperatures and isolated chances of thunderstorms should allow farmers to make good progress."
The week began with rain and colder than normal temperatures, but Iowa farmers found the end of the week fair enough to resume planting row crops with 1.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending May 8, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork activities also included spraying, when windy conditions allowed, and spreading manure.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 1 percent very short, 9 percent short, 73 percent adequate and 17 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 4 percent very short, 19 percent short, 67 percent adequate and 10 percent surplus.
Farmers made little progress last week, with just 14 percent of Iowa's expected corn crop planted, at least two weeks behind both last year and the 5-year average. Seven percent of soybeans have been planted, 12 days behind last year and 11 days behind average. Seventy-two percent of the expected oat crop has been planted, 17 days behind last year and 11 days behind the 5-year average. Thirty-two percent of the oat crop has emerged, 12 days behind last year and 8 days behind normal.
The first hay condition rating of the season was 1 percent very poor, 5 percent poor, 36 percent fair, 51 percent good and 7 percent excellent. Pasture condition rated 43 percent good to excellent. Pasture and hay growth improved with slightly warmer temperatures. Livestock conditions were good, with calves growing well despite muddy feedlots and pastures.
