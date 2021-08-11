Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.