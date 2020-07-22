New York State Police block off a road near the scene where the body of Roy Den Hollander was found Monday near Livingston Manor, N.Y. Hollander, a self-described "anti-feminist" lawyer found dead in the Catskills of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, is being investigated as the possible gunman in the shooting of a federal judge's family in New Jersey. Jim Sabastian/The Times Herald-Record via AP