CHICAGO — Grain futures were higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Mar. delivery rose 9.80 cents at $5.2420 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 7 cents at $3.8060 a bushel; May oats advanced 14.80 cents at $2.76 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans gained 13.20 cents at 8.7940 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Apr. live cattle gained 1.83 cents at $1.0558 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle rose 1.12 cents at $1.2892 a pound; Apr. lean hogs was up .85 cent at .6512 a pound.
