NEW YORK — More weakness in tech stocks sent Wall Street mostly lower after another day of wobbly trading.
The S&P 500 ended 0.2% lower Wednesday, its fifth straight loss. The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with tech companies, lost 0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended just barely in the green. Treasury yields fell. Campbell Soup rose after reporting earnings and revenue that easily beat analysts’ forecasts.
Carvana plunged 41.4% after analysts at Wedbush Securities warned that the used vehicle chain's bankruptcy risk is rising. The company has lost 98% of its value since the beginning of the year.
Inflation, the Fed's aggressive interest rate increases and recession worries remain the big concerns for Wall Street. Economic updates later this week could give investors more insight into inflation's path ahead and how the Fed will continue fighting high prices.
The U.S. will release data on weekly unemployment claims on Thursday. The jobs market has been a strong area of the otherwise slowing economy and that has made it more difficult for the Fed to tame inflation.
The government will release a report on wholesale prices Friday that will provide more details on how inflation is affecting businesses. The University of Michigan will release a December survey on consumer sentiment on Friday.
The reports do not typically move markets but are receiving elevated attention as they are some of the final data dumps before the Fed meets next week.
The central bank is expected to raise interest rates by a half-percentage point at its meeting next week. It has raised its benchmark rate six times since March, driving it to a range of 3.75% to 4%, the highest in 15 years. Wall Street expects the benchmark rate to reach a peak range of 5% to 5.25% by the middle of 2023.
Inflation has been easing and economists expect the upcoming data on wholesale and consumer prices to reflect that trend. The pace has been slow, though, and the Fed has been very clear about its intent to keep raising interest rates until it is sure that inflation is cooling. That has raised concerns that the central bank could hit the brakes too hard on the economy and cause a recession.
A growing number of analysts expect the U.S. economy to slip into a recession in 2023, but are unsure of its potential severity and duration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.