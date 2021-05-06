In this Jan. 12 file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature at the Statehouse in Des Moines. Republicans in several key states are imposing voting restrictions this year that Democrats say will disproportionally affect their voters. In Iowa, new rules could jeopardize the timely return of ballots from rural parts of the state that vote heavily Republican. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)