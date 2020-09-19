SEPTEMBER 19
— The Discovery Center will host Creation Station from 2:30- 4 p.m. Children will create using found objects, upcycling everyday items into unique treasures. Project ideas will be supplied. The Saturday Special program requires no advance registration and is free with regular museum admission. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Midwest Pets for Life will raise money at the Moose Family Center, 1936 Lincoln Way in Clinton, from 1-5 p.m. Raffles, a silent auction, food and beverages will be available. Proceeds will be used to purchase equipment for the Midwest Pets for Life surgical center.
— A Cary Concealed Class is set for 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Clinton. Cost is $50, cash or check only. Call, text or message 563-219-5512 to reserve a spot.
— Williams vs. Horn Extreme Challenge Boxing starts at Wild Rose Casino at 3 p.m. Gates open at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and are available at Wild Rose Casino Iowa Store and online at Nitrotickets.com.
