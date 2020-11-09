Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.