CLINTON — Grant applications for Spring 2020 are now available, the Clinton County Development Association announced Thursday.
Applicants may file for grants at the CCDA website, http://www.clintoncountydevelopment.org.
The amount any organization may request has decreased for the spring grant cycle. The maximum grant amount will be $75,000.
Spring grants will be awarded for economic, civic or community development, the CCDA said. The board can allocate up to $410,000 in grants this spring cycle.
Applicants may apply for no more than $75,000 and must show a 25% match. In-kind contributions of labor or land will not be counted as the 25%. In-kind material will qualify.
An organization will not qualify for a spring 2020 grant if it has more than two open CCDA grants at the time at the time the application is due, March 11.
All applications must be submitted online by 4:30 p.m. March 11. Grants will be awarded in June.
Contact CCDA Administrative Agent Jennifer Gutierrez at 563-242-5702 or at admin@clintoncountydevelopment.org for help with the online grant process or for answers to grant-related questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.