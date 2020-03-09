DIXON, Iowa — An adult-only session on nature will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon.
The program will focus on getting in touch with nature and some of the health benefits associated with it. Participants will be able to explore mindfulness, forest bathing and yoga. This will be an outside activity so dress appropriately.
Bring a yoga mat, towel or blanket. Registration is required and can be made by calling the Center at (563) 328-3286.
