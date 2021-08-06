So far 2021 has seen a continuation of the bull market in stocks that began at the end of March last year. At first, that rally seemed to be disconnected from reality. However, 16 months into the rally, it seems that maybe the market had it right.
The large price gains tend to get the headlines, but we are also seeing a boom in corporate earnings which is now providing a lot of the justification for those increases. In fact, earnings growth has been setting records all year long. As second quarter 2021 earnings come in, the percentage of stocks that are reporting a positive earnings surprise is on pace to be the highest ever. Positive earnings surprises are when companies report earnings that exceed analyst expectations. This would be the fourth record high in five quarters, an impressive feat.
2021 also has the distinction of have the largest calendar year revision for earnings on record. Each year, Wall Street analyst make estimates of where they think earnings will end up for the year. During the course of the year, they make revisions to these estimates. Historically, when there are a large number of upward earnings revisions, it has been a big positive for stock prices. 2021 started the year with very modest earnings expectations as the economy was still trying to get back on its feet. However, first quarter 2021 earnings crushed estimates, and second quarter earnings are looking to do the same. The consensus view on earnings growth now sits at 59.3%, which would be the fastest growth rate since 2010 when the economy started rebounding from the financial crisis.
What is interesting is that much of the upward revisions in earnings estimates are not coming from future expectation, but simply the first and second quarter earnings beats we have already seen. This implies that analysts have been reluctant to increase their estimates even as earnings have recovered dramatically. It is possible with this dynamic that if the economy continues to grow, we could keep seeing high levels of earnings beats which could continue to be a tailwind for stock prices.
While all of this sounds great for stock returns, and it has been, there are some counterpoints to keep in mind. While earnings have certainly exceeded expectations, based on valuations, markets were already pricing in strong earnings growth. According to Ned Davis Research, the median price-to-earnings ratio in the S&P 500 stock index is currently at 30.4. Earnings have brought this down from a peak of about 34 and could continue to bring it down as they keep rising, but we are still at a level that by historical standards would be considered quite expensive.
The other concern is that historically, peaks in earnings growth have generally been associated with market corrections as investors start to price in the effects of slower growth. This doesn’t mean we will see a bear market, but once growth has peaked, we should expect more frequents bouts of volatility.
We can only see those peaks in growth in hindsight, so it is important to continue watching things like analyst revisions and market prices themselves for clues. With the speed and magnitude of the economic and market decline and recovery we have seen, we might not see things play out quite the same as our historical guides suggest so we also have to remain open minded to what could happen next.
Disclosure: Investing involves risk. Depending on the types of investments, there may be varying degrees of risk. Investors should be prepared to bear loss, including loss of principal. Indices mentioned are unmanaged and cannot be invested into directly. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Examples are hypothetical and for illustrative purposes only. The rates of return do not represent any actual investment and cannot be guaranteed.
Securities through Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc. Cambridge and NelsonCorp not affiliated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.