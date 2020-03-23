CLINTON — Nestle Purina, 2200 Manufacturing Drive, will host a mobile blood drive from 6:15 to 9 a.m. Thursday.
Donors who last gave blood on or before Jan. 30 are eligible to donate.
For more information call Lauren Robinson at (563) 243-0405.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Patricia A. Shafer, 82, of Clinton, passed away, Thursday, March 19, 2020, at MercyOne. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.