DES MOINES — The Iowa Finance Authority marked national homeownership month by recognizing Iowa’s strong housing market, record numbers of homebuyers using IFA’s mortgage programs and the launch of a new first-time Iowa homebuyer toolkit that will educate homebuyers on the home-buying process amid a highly competitive market.
The toolkit will provide homebuyers with routine tips such as a new Iowa homebuyer guide, home purchase checklist and information about credit scores in relation to purchasing a home. The new resource is available at iowafinance.com/welcomehome.
IFA offers mortgage and down payment and closing costs assistance programs through a network of more than 400 lenders throughout the state. These partnerships allow eligible Iowans to work with their local lender and gain access to down payment and closing costs assistance of up to $5,000, available through IFA participating lenders.
Iowa households earning $139,580 or less and purchasing a home at $381,000 or less may be eligible for homeownership assistance through an IFA program.
