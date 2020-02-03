CLINTON — Medical Assisting is a growing field with qualified professionals in high demand, and this fall the nine-month program will be available at Clinton Community College.
Medical Assistant students learn how to provide medical office administrative services and perform clinical duties under the supervision of physicians. They are responsible for patient intake and care, routine diagnostic procedures and taking patient histories. They can work in ambulatory care settings such as physicians’ offices, clinics and group practices.
Interested students and others are invited to attend an information session from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 18 at Clinton Community College, Room 151, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton. Program faculty will be on hand to answer all questions about the new program.
The nine-month diploma program is designed for quick entry into the job market. The 10 classes in the program cover areas such as Medical Office Management and Procedures, Medical Terminology, Medical Lab Procedures and Pharmacology. Students will receive hands-on training, including an internship in local physician offices.
The class is held in a “hybrid” format, meaning students receive hands-on lab training in person at the college, while completing much of their coursework online. This provides students the flexibility to fit classes around busy family and work schedules.
Upon graduation, students are eligible to take the nationally-recognized National Center for Competency Testing Medical Assistant Certification Exam. While certification is not always required for employment, most employers require certification within one year.
The forecast for employment opportunities for medical assistants is one of rapid growth and is expected to grow faster than average for all occupations as the health care industry expands. As a result, the state of Iowa has named Medical Assistant an “in-demand” career, which means you can get your tuition paid through Iowa’s new Last-Dollar Scholarship program. All you have to do is enroll and apply for grants and scholarships. CCC will show applicants how to do that.
Interested students may apply for admission beginning Feb. 14. The first review of applications will begin April 1. Those with their CNA will be given preference into the program but it is not required. CNA classes are offered on a regular basis.
For more information, call the college at 1-888-336-3907 or visit eicc.edu/medicalassistant
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.