Updated: May 17, 2023 @ 8:56 pm
CLINTON — Canadian Pacific has closed the railroad crossing at Ninth Avenue North to work on the crossing.
The closure is expected to be in place for 10 days.
Contact the Engineering Department at 244-3423 with any questions.
