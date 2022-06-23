SAVANNA, Ill. — Fireworks are not allowed on the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge due to their disturbance to wildlife and the litter they leave behind.
Federal law enforcement officers will be patrolling the Refuge looking for fireworks as well as glass bottles, which are also banned on Refuge beaches.
The fine for glass bottles is $175.
The fine is $225 for fireworks possession and use.
Officers also want to remind people of the importance of wearing a personal flotation device while on the water, and utilizing safe practices such as wearing sunscreen and staying hydrated.
The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge is the most visited refuge in the United States. The refuge extends 261 miles along the Upper Mississippi River from Wabasha, Minn. to Rock Island, Ill., protecting and preserving habitat for migratory birds, fish, and a variety of other wildlife.
