CLINTON -- The Clinton High School Hall of Honor Committee is opening the window for the 2024 CHS Hall of Honor class nominations. The nomination window is now through Nov. 1.

The mission of the CHS Alumni Hall of Honor has been established to recognize those who attended CHS and have distinguished themselves in their careers, communities and personal lives. These individuals are held up to Clinton students as examples of citizenship and success.

Here are the members of the first four induction classes and the area they qualified in:

Joan Beck, Professional Career Achievements

Herbert Burkert, Distinguished Military Service

William Conner, Distinguished Military Service

Larry Davis, The Arts

Denise Dudley, Professional Career Achievements

Roberta Fenlon, Professional Career Achievements

Sandra Fullerton Joireman, Humanitarian Service

Wes Golden, Distinguished Military Service

Andy Grotelueschen, The Arts

Lulu Johnson, Accomplishments in Academic Fields

Krista Voda Kelley, Professional Career Achievements

Kyle Ketelsen, The Arts

Fred Luthans, Accomplishments in Academic Fields

Jeanette Petersen, Community Service

Duke Slater, Professional Career Accomplishments

Addison Killean Stark, Accomplishments in Academic Fields

Charles Toney, Humanitarian Endeavors

Philip Klinkner, Accomplishments in Academic Fields

Anne Magnussen, Humanitarian Endeavors

Ginny Mann, Exceptional Contributions to the Clinton Community School District

Allen Paulsen, Professional Career Accomplishments

Neil Steinhagen, Distinguished Military Service

Nominations from the last two years are still active and will be considered. However, the committee would like new nominations as well to consider. Nomination forms can be found on the district website at https://www.clinton.k12.ia.us/page/our-district

