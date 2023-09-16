CLINTON -- The Clinton High School Hall of Honor Committee is opening the window for the 2024 CHS Hall of Honor class nominations. The nomination window is now through Nov. 1.
The mission of the CHS Alumni Hall of Honor has been established to recognize those who attended CHS and have distinguished themselves in their careers, communities and personal lives. These individuals are held up to Clinton students as examples of citizenship and success.
Here are the members of the first four induction classes and the area they qualified in:
Joan Beck, Professional Career Achievements
Herbert Burkert, Distinguished Military Service
William Conner, Distinguished Military Service
Larry Davis, The Arts
Denise Dudley, Professional Career Achievements
Roberta Fenlon, Professional Career Achievements
Sandra Fullerton Joireman, Humanitarian Service
Wes Golden, Distinguished Military Service
Andy Grotelueschen, The Arts
Lulu Johnson, Accomplishments in Academic Fields
Krista Voda Kelley, Professional Career Achievements
Kyle Ketelsen, The Arts
Fred Luthans, Accomplishments in Academic Fields
Jeanette Petersen, Community Service
Duke Slater, Professional Career Accomplishments
Addison Killean Stark, Accomplishments in Academic Fields
Charles Toney, Humanitarian Endeavors
Philip Klinkner, Accomplishments in Academic Fields
Anne Magnussen, Humanitarian Endeavors
Ginny Mann, Exceptional Contributions to the Clinton Community School District
Allen Paulsen, Professional Career Accomplishments
Neil Steinhagen, Distinguished Military Service
Nominations from the last two years are still active and will be considered. However, the committee would like new nominations as well to consider. Nomination forms can be found on the district website at https://www.clinton.k12.ia.us/page/our-district
