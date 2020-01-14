DEWITT — The DeWitt Noon Lions Club’s 2020 travelogue series is off and running. It continues every other Tuesday through May 26, with the next program being Jan. 21.
Join Richard and Helen Rockrohr of Maquoketa as they travel in the “Spectacular Southwest” area of the United States, to some of the less visited National Parks and historic sites. Included in the program are the Rio Grande canyons of Big Bend, Scotty’s Castle in Death Valley, the hoodoos of Bryce Canyon, the Navaho Canyon de Chelly National Monument and the ancient ruins of Chaco Culture National Historical Park.
Shows are at 3 and 7 p.m. at the Operahouse Theatre in downtown DeWitt.
Every effort will be made to present a travelogue on the day scheduled. However, if inclement weather forces a cancellation, the information will be posted on the theater door. Attendees also can check the club’s website, www.dewittnoonlions.com; the DeWitt Noon Lions Facebook page; or call (563) 320-4958.
A $5 donation is suggested. The Lions return the proceeds from the travelogue series in the form of support for community projects. No seats are reserved.
Several local restaurants will have special items on their menus for travelogue patrons, and DeWitt businesses will be open for people who would like to make a day of it.
The next travelogue is Feb. 4, featuring Dave and Peg Iglehart of Davenport and their recent “Arctic Expedition.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.