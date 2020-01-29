GOOSE LAKE — The Northeast Community School Board approved a calendar for the 2020-21 school year that looked very familiar.
When comparing notes to other districts, Superintendent Neil Gray noticed that Northeast’s calendar looked noticeably different from most of the others.
For starters, Northeast has been ending its fall semesters before Christmas. This creates a situation in which there are uneven semester lengths. For the 2020-21 year, there are 83 days for the fall semester and 97 for the second semester.
“Everybody else is going into the second week of January before finishing the semester,” he said.
However, his instinct told him that the students wouldn’t like to spend their holidays worrying about upcoming finals.
“I sent a survey to high school students, and 85% of them said they do not want to have the first semester extend past Dec. 22,” Gray said.
Northeast also is different in that the district implements early-outs on Wednesdays as a way of freeing up some more time for professional development.
“Sometimes, teachers think they are drinking from a fire hose in (professional development), and there’s never enough time to swallow the water,” said Gray, using a metaphor to illustrate his point about teachers feeling rushed.
The early-out days on Wednesdays means that the school calendar was increased to 180 days from 177.
“It ends up being the same amount of instruction hours,” Gray said.
And the district also has three built-in snow days because “they always get used,” he said.
Everyone agreed, however, that students still are adjusting to the early-outs on Wednesdays.
“I think people have grown into the block,” said Leigh McEwen, principal of the elementary school, referring to the “block schedule” that Northeast has adopted.
“When we started with the block, we wondered how we were ever going to fill up the whole 80 minutes,” she said. “Now we wonder how we could possibly work with anything less than 80 minutes.”
Jennifer Huling, middle and high school principal, agreed that the shorter day is “just different,” but that doesn’t mean it’s not effective.
“It’s not like it’s a party day,” Huling said. “I guarantee there’s some learning going on.”
And two other aspects of the calendar delighted the school board: there is a week-long spring break, and the school year is scheduled to end before Memorial Day.
“Weather pending,” Gray added.
