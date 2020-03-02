GOOSE LAKE — It’s a simple matter of supply and demand.
The Northeast Community School District is in a somewhat unique position in that more than 40% of the district’s students are open-enrollees. That influx of roughly 360 students has enabled the school to offer myriad opportunities that might not exist otherwise.
“We couldn’t be the school we are without open enrollment,” said Superintendent Neil Gray. “I’m sure you realize that Eastern Iowa is not regenerating its population.”
That being said, such a large influx of open-enrolled students puts a strain on the spacial limitations within the district’s facilities.
“We’ve turned every nook and cranny into usable teaching and learning space,” Gray said. “We feel the most push with our special-education population because, for whatever reason, they take up a little more space, and they take up more resources.”
Northeast’s board members are well-versed in space crunches. They have signed off on two additions within the past decade, which culminated with the construction of the Fine Arts Center in 2011 and the Physical Education Science Center in 2015.
“Obviously we’re still paying debt on those projects, and you might think, ‘Well, we can’t do anything until those projects are paid off,’ which is not true,” Gray said.
Before the board seriously considers the possibility of another addition, however, it again turned to financial investment firm Piper Sandler for a comprehensive look at the district’s financial situation. Piper Sandler provided its report via video for only the second time in the investment firm’s history.
Even if Northeast decides against another construction project, it was time well spent, Gray said.
“It was more informational than anything,” he said. “We’re checking our financial pulse. We’re just thinking out loud. It’s a little bit of putting the cart before the horse, but I think every board should go through this every two or three years.”
Piper Sandler can tell the district exactly how much of additional spending it can afford.
“It makes sense to bring in the experts who can put you in your place as far as your finances are concerned and maybe either pull your reins back a little bit, or kick with the spurs and goad you forward,” Gray said. “I think the board was very comfortable with what they heard about our financial status.
“Obviously we don’t have the funding capacity to build a new school,” he continued. “If you said we needed $70 million for a school, that’s not there, but there is a very viable line of funding that is available should we need to use it.”
The space needs pretty much run the gamut, Gray said.
“Would two more classrooms be used? Absolutely. Would another multipurpose room fit in? Absolutely,” he said. “In the end, you’d have to talk to the public, and determine whether the community would support that.”
There’s one particular aspect of having such a high percentage of open-enrollees that gives the board pause.
“I can’t go to the bank and say I want to borrow against ‘this many’ students, because they aren’t technically ‘my kids,’” Gray said. “There’s no guarantee that all 360 students will be back next year. We think we have a lot to offer, but there’s no guarantee.
“You wouldn’t want to do a wholesale addition to a building to only have it be empty,” he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.