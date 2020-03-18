GOOSE LAKE — Thirteen speech students, led by Matt Bolahan, Rachel Pasker and Kris Doss, represented Northeast High School at the State Individual Speech Contest hosted at Northeast Community District.
The team prepared 20 events in 12 categories and earned 16 Division I ratings and four Division II ratings. Three students received All-State nominations. Judges were Colleen Flathers, Sharee Hoegerl and James Schneider.
Acting
Nathan Ketelsen – The Zoo Story.
After Dinner Speaking
Zeb Cox- S.O.S.- Safely Overcoming Stage-fright.
Kesley Holdgrafer – S.I.N.G.L.E. Received an All-State Nomination.
Literary Program
Kesley Holdgrafer – What Are We without Our Cell Phones?
Poetry
Bryce Guilliams – Toothpicks.
Prose
Isabelle Clarke – Smurfette’s Tale.
Public Address
Dulcenea Clarke – To This Day…for the Bullied and Beautiful.
Laura Richards – Why Domestic Violence Victims Don’t Leave. Received an All-State nomination.
Radio News Announcing
Chad Williams
Solo Musical Theatre
Dulcenea Clarke – Stupid With Love.
Storytelling
Ciera Krogman – Me First.
Improvisation
Nathan Ketelsen
Original Oratory
Beth Lamp – Bringing Mindfulness to the School.
Review
Beth Lamp – Pearl Harbor.
Solo Musical Theatre
Isabelle Clarke – She Used to Be Mine. Received an All-State nomination.
Storytelling
Katy French – Corduroy.
Acting
Chad Williams – After Afterlife.
Literary Program
Lyssa Lehmkuhl- Life of a Teenager.
Prose
Lyssa Lehmkuhl – Always Let Your Dragons Fly First Class.
Solo Musical Theatre
Katy French – The History of Wrong Guys.
