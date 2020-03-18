Northeast speech

Northeast High School speech students include, from left, Isabelle Clarke, Ciera Krogman, Katy French, Zeb Cox, Nathan Ketelsen, Kesley Holdgrafer, Bryce Guilliams, Chad Williams, Beth Lamp, Lyssa Lehmkuhl, Dulcenea Clarke and Laura Richards.

 Submitted photo

GOOSE LAKE — Thirteen speech students, led by Matt Bolahan, Rachel Pasker and Kris Doss, represented Northeast High School at the State Individual Speech Contest hosted at Northeast Community District.

The team prepared 20 events in 12 categories and earned 16 Division I ratings and four Division II ratings. Three students received All-State nominations. Judges were Colleen Flathers, Sharee Hoegerl and James Schneider.

Acting

Nathan Ketelsen – The Zoo Story.

After Dinner Speaking

Zeb Cox- S.O.S.- Safely Overcoming Stage-fright.

Kesley Holdgrafer – S.I.N.G.L.E. Received an All-State Nomination.

Literary Program

Kesley Holdgrafer – What Are We without Our Cell Phones?

Poetry

Bryce Guilliams – Toothpicks.

Prose

Isabelle Clarke – Smurfette’s Tale.

Public Address

Dulcenea Clarke – To This Day…for the Bullied and Beautiful.

Laura Richards – Why Domestic Violence Victims Don’t Leave. Received an All-State nomination.

Radio News Announcing

Chad Williams

Solo Musical Theatre

Dulcenea Clarke – Stupid With Love.

Storytelling

Ciera Krogman – Me First.

Improvisation

Nathan Ketelsen

Original Oratory

Beth Lamp – Bringing Mindfulness to the School.

Review

Beth Lamp – Pearl Harbor.

Solo Musical Theatre

Isabelle Clarke – She Used to Be Mine. Received an All-State nomination.

Storytelling

Katy French – Corduroy.

Acting

Chad Williams – After Afterlife.

Literary Program

Lyssa Lehmkuhl- Life of a Teenager.

Prose

Lyssa Lehmkuhl – Always Let Your Dragons Fly First Class.

Solo Musical Theatre

Katy French – The History of Wrong Guys.

