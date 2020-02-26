Northeast

GOOSE LAKE — Twenty-six speech Northeast High School students, led by Matt Bolahan, Rachel Pasker and Kris Doss, represented Northeast at the Conference Individual Speech Contest hosted at Mid-Prairie High School.

The team prepared 40 events in 14 categories and earned 26 Division I ratings, 13 Division II ratings and one Division III rating.

EVENTS EARNING DIVISION I RATINGS

Acting

Nathan Ketelsen - The Zoo Story

Caelan Machande - The Cat’s Meow

Chad Williams - After Afterlife

After Dinner Speaking

Zeb Cox- S.O.S. - Safely Overcoming Stage-fright

Blake Hansen- W.E.T. - Weathermen Entertaining Toddlers

Kesley Holdgrafer - S.I.N.G.L.E.

Improvisation

Nathan Ketelsen - A Printer and a Painter asking for a dance

Literary Program

Kesley Holdgrafer - Received second place at Conference Contest

Ciera Krogman - If The Shoe Fits

Lyssa Lehmkuhl - Life of a Teenager

Original Oratory

Beth Lamp - Bringing Mindfulness to the School

Poetry

Bryce Guilliams - Toothpicks

Prose

Claire Abbott - No One is Too Small To Make a Difference

Isabelle Clarke - Smurfette’s Tale - Received third place at Conference Contest

Luke Holdgrafer - The True Story of the Three Little Pigs

Public Address

Dulcenea Clarke - To This Day…for the Bullied and Beautiful - Received second place at Conference Contest

Laura Richards - Why Domestic Violence Victims Don’t Leave - Received first place at Conference Contest

Radio News Announcing

Chad Williams - Received third place at Conference Contest

Review

Blake Hansen - The Bee Movie

Beth Lamp - Pearl Harbor - Received first place at Conference Contest.

Solo Musical Theatre

Dulcenea Clarke - Stupid With Love

Isabelle Clarke - She Used to Be Mine

Spontaneous Speaking

Jarod Berggren- Talk Radio - Is it good or bad for America?

Will Lampe-Microsoft: Big Brother or Helper? Received first place at Conference Contest

Storytelling

Katy French - Corduroy

Ciera Krogman - Me First

EVENTS EARNING DIVISION II RATINGS

Acting

Garrett Lamp - Cohen on the Telephone

After Dinner Speaking

Luke Holdgrafe - BFN - Beginning Farmers Network

Garrett Lamp - TSSA - The Secret Sock Association

Expository Address

Bryce Guilliams - Honeybees

Improvisation

Zeb Cox - A truck driver and a limousine driver lost in K-Mart

Literary Program

Brooke Bredekamp - A True Best Friend

Poetry

Emma Ketelsen - Confidence and Acceptance

Prose

Alex Everson - Don’t Forget to Wash Behind Your Ears

Lyssa Lehmkuhl - Always Let Your Dragons Fly First Class

Public Address

Brooke Bredekamp - Empower a Girl, Transform a Community

Radio News Announcing

Will Lampe

Review

Emma Ketelsen - The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe

Solo Musical Theater

Katy French - The History of Wrong Guys

EVENTS EARNING DIVISION III RATINGS

Public Address

Jarod Berggren - The Danger of Hiding Who You Are

The District speech contest will be Saturday at Central City High School.

