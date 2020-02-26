GOOSE LAKE — Twenty-six speech Northeast High School students, led by Matt Bolahan, Rachel Pasker and Kris Doss, represented Northeast at the Conference Individual Speech Contest hosted at Mid-Prairie High School.
The team prepared 40 events in 14 categories and earned 26 Division I ratings, 13 Division II ratings and one Division III rating.
EVENTS EARNING DIVISION I RATINGS
Acting
Nathan Ketelsen - The Zoo Story
Caelan Machande - The Cat’s Meow
Chad Williams - After Afterlife
After Dinner Speaking
Zeb Cox- S.O.S. - Safely Overcoming Stage-fright
Blake Hansen- W.E.T. - Weathermen Entertaining Toddlers
Kesley Holdgrafer - S.I.N.G.L.E.
Improvisation
Nathan Ketelsen - A Printer and a Painter asking for a dance
Literary Program
Kesley Holdgrafer - Received second place at Conference Contest
Ciera Krogman - If The Shoe Fits
Lyssa Lehmkuhl - Life of a Teenager
Original Oratory
Beth Lamp - Bringing Mindfulness to the School
Poetry
Bryce Guilliams - Toothpicks
Prose
Claire Abbott - No One is Too Small To Make a Difference
Isabelle Clarke - Smurfette’s Tale - Received third place at Conference Contest
Luke Holdgrafer - The True Story of the Three Little Pigs
Public Address
Dulcenea Clarke - To This Day…for the Bullied and Beautiful - Received second place at Conference Contest
Laura Richards - Why Domestic Violence Victims Don’t Leave - Received first place at Conference Contest
Radio News Announcing
Chad Williams - Received third place at Conference Contest
Review
Blake Hansen - The Bee Movie
Beth Lamp - Pearl Harbor - Received first place at Conference Contest.
Solo Musical Theatre
Dulcenea Clarke - Stupid With Love
Isabelle Clarke - She Used to Be Mine
Spontaneous Speaking
Jarod Berggren- Talk Radio - Is it good or bad for America?
Will Lampe-Microsoft: Big Brother or Helper? Received first place at Conference Contest
Storytelling
Katy French - Corduroy
Ciera Krogman - Me First
EVENTS EARNING DIVISION II RATINGS
Acting
Garrett Lamp - Cohen on the Telephone
After Dinner Speaking
Luke Holdgrafe - BFN - Beginning Farmers Network
Garrett Lamp - TSSA - The Secret Sock Association
Expository Address
Bryce Guilliams - Honeybees
Improvisation
Zeb Cox - A truck driver and a limousine driver lost in K-Mart
Literary Program
Brooke Bredekamp - A True Best Friend
Poetry
Emma Ketelsen - Confidence and Acceptance
Prose
Alex Everson - Don’t Forget to Wash Behind Your Ears
Lyssa Lehmkuhl - Always Let Your Dragons Fly First Class
Public Address
Brooke Bredekamp - Empower a Girl, Transform a Community
Radio News Announcing
Will Lampe
Review
Emma Ketelsen - The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe
Solo Musical Theater
Katy French - The History of Wrong Guys
EVENTS EARNING DIVISION III RATINGS
Public Address
Jarod Berggren - The Danger of Hiding Who You Are
The District speech contest will be Saturday at Central City High School.
