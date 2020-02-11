GOOSE LAKE — Twenty-eight large group speech students, led by Matt Bolahan, Rachel Pasker and Kris Doss, represented Northeast High School at the State Large Group Speech Contest hosted at Cedar Rapids Washington High School.
The team prepared 10 events in six categories and earned eight Division I ratings and two Division II ratings.
EVENTS EARNING THREE DIVISION I RATINGS
“Sideshow” – A Musical Theater. Participants are Dulcenea Clarke and Isabelle Clarke.
“Mission Improv-able” – A Group Improvisation. Participants are Zeb Cox, Tyler Hines, Jessica Meyer and Nathan Ketelsen.
“KILL” – A Radio Broadcast. Participants are Zoey Foster, Gaven Schneider, Will Lampe and Alex Everson.
“Playwriting 101: Rooftop Lessons” – An Ensemble Acting. Participants are Chad Williams, Dulcenea Clarke and Isabelle Clarke.
“Enderbros” – A Group Improvisation. Participants are Chad Williams, Jarod Berggren, Thomas Machande and Logan Huggins.
“The Good Old Days” – A Group Mime. Participants are Brooke Petersen, Colton Holdgrafer and Laura Richards.
“T.C.A. True Crime Action” – A Radio Broadcast. Participants are Andrew Schultz, Beth Lamp, Emi Feller, Emma Garien, Michael Mulholland and Thomas Machande.
EVENTS EARNING AN OVERALL DIVISION I RATING
“Don’t Judge a Book by Its Cover” – A Solo Mime. Participants are Colton Holdgrafer.
EVENTS EARNING AN OVERALL DIVISION II RATING
“8X4=China” – An Ensemble Acting. Participants are Bree Mangelsen, Caelan Machande, Ellie Rickertsen, Emi Feller and Laura Richards.
“The Perfect Angle” – A Solo Mime. Participants are Brooke Petersen.
The All-State speech festival will take place at Iowa State University on Feb. 22.
