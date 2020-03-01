GOOSE LAKE — Twenty-six speech students, led by Matt Bolahan, Rachel Pasker and Kris Doss, represented Northeast High School at the District Individual Speech Contest hosted at Central City High School.
The team prepared 41 events in 14 categories and earned 20 Division I ratings, 20 Division II ratings and one Division III rating.
EVENTS EARNING DIVISION I RATINGS
Acting
Nathan Ketelsen - The Zoo Story
Chad Williams - After Afterlife
After Dinner Speaking
Zeb Cox - S.O.S. - Safely Overcoming Stage-fright
Kesley Holdgrafer - S.I.N.G.L.E.
Improvisation
Nathan Ketelsen - Attorney and a Customer Breaking into a Gummy Bear Factory
Literary Program
Kesley Holdgrafer - What Are We without Our Cell Phones?
Lyssa Lehmkuhl - Life of a Teenager
Original Oratory
Beth Lamp - Bringing Mindfulness to the School
Poetry
Bryce Guilliams- Toothpicks
Prose
Isabelle Clarke - Smurfette’s Tale
Lyssa Lehmkuhl - Always Let Your Dragons Fly First Class
Public Address
Dulcenea Clarke - To This Day…for the Bullied and Beautiful-
Laura Richards - Why Domestic Violence Victims Don’t Leave
Radio News Announcing
Chad Williams
Review
Beth Lamp - Pearl Harbor
Solo Musical Theatre
Dulcenea Clarke - Stupid With Love
Isabelle Clarke - She Used to Be Mine
Katy French - The History of Wrong Guys
Storytelling
Katy French - Corduroy
Ciera Krogman - Me First
EVENTS EARNING DIVISION II RATINGS
Acting
Garrett Lamp - Cohen on the Telephone
Caelan Machande - The Cat’s Meow
After Dinner Speaking
Blake Hansen - W.E.T.- Weathermen Entertaining Toddlers
Luke Holdgrafer - BFN- Beginning Farmers Network
Garrett Lamp- TSSA - The Secret Sock Association
Expository Address
Bryce Guilliams - Honeybees
Improvisation
Zeb Cox - A Golf Pro and Taxi Driver Opening Presents at Christmas
Literary Program
Brooke Bredekamp - A True Best Friend
Ciera Krogman - If the Shoe Fits
Poetry
Emma Ketelsen - Confidence and Acceptance
Prose
Claire Abbott - No One is Too Small To Make a Difference
Alex Everson - Don’t Forget to Wash Behind Your Ears
Luke Holdgrafer - The True Story of the Three Little Pigs
Public Address
Brooke Bredekamp - Empower a Girl, Transform a Community
Radio News Announcing
Will Lampe
Review
Blake Hansen - The Bee Movie
Emma Ketelsen - The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe
Spontaneous Speaking
Jarod Berggren - With Its Gun Violence, Is Chicago Becoming the New Dodge City of Western Lore
Will Lampe - What is the Greatest Challenge to Our Country Today
Storytelling
Brooke Petersen - The Perfect Ride
EVENTS EARNING DIVISION III RATINGS
Public Address
Jarod Berggren - The Danger of Hiding Who You Are
The State speech contest will be March 14 at Grinnell High School.
