Northeast

GOOSE LAKE — Twenty-six speech students, led by Matt Bolahan, Rachel Pasker and Kris Doss, represented Northeast High School at the District Individual Speech Contest hosted at Central City High School.

The team prepared 41 events in 14 categories and earned 20 Division I ratings, 20 Division II ratings and one Division III rating.

EVENTS EARNING DIVISION I RATINGS

Acting

Nathan Ketelsen - The Zoo Story

Chad Williams - After Afterlife

After Dinner Speaking

Zeb Cox - S.O.S. - Safely Overcoming Stage-fright

Kesley Holdgrafer - S.I.N.G.L.E.

Improvisation

Nathan Ketelsen - Attorney and a Customer Breaking into a Gummy Bear Factory

Literary Program

Kesley Holdgrafer - What Are We without Our Cell Phones?

Lyssa Lehmkuhl - Life of a Teenager

Original Oratory

Beth Lamp - Bringing Mindfulness to the School

Poetry

Bryce Guilliams- Toothpicks

Prose

Isabelle Clarke - Smurfette’s Tale

Lyssa Lehmkuhl - Always Let Your Dragons Fly First Class

Public Address

Dulcenea Clarke - To This Day…for the Bullied and Beautiful-

Laura Richards - Why Domestic Violence Victims Don’t Leave

Radio News Announcing

Chad Williams

Review

Beth Lamp - Pearl Harbor

Solo Musical Theatre

Dulcenea Clarke - Stupid With Love

Isabelle Clarke - She Used to Be Mine

Katy French - The History of Wrong Guys

Storytelling

Katy French - Corduroy

Ciera Krogman - Me First

EVENTS EARNING DIVISION II RATINGS

Acting

Garrett Lamp - Cohen on the Telephone

Caelan Machande - The Cat’s Meow

After Dinner Speaking

Blake Hansen - W.E.T.- Weathermen Entertaining Toddlers

Luke Holdgrafer - BFN- Beginning Farmers Network

Garrett Lamp- TSSA - The Secret Sock Association

Expository Address

Bryce Guilliams - Honeybees

Improvisation

Zeb Cox - A Golf Pro and Taxi Driver Opening Presents at Christmas

Literary Program

Brooke Bredekamp - A True Best Friend

Ciera Krogman - If the Shoe Fits

Poetry

Emma Ketelsen - Confidence and Acceptance

Prose

Claire Abbott - No One is Too Small To Make a Difference

Alex Everson - Don’t Forget to Wash Behind Your Ears

Luke Holdgrafer - The True Story of the Three Little Pigs

Public Address

Brooke Bredekamp - Empower a Girl, Transform a Community

Radio News Announcing

Will Lampe

Review

Blake Hansen - The Bee Movie

Emma Ketelsen - The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe

Spontaneous Speaking

Jarod Berggren - With Its Gun Violence, Is Chicago Becoming the New Dodge City of Western Lore

Will Lampe - What is the Greatest Challenge to Our Country Today

Storytelling

Brooke Petersen - The Perfect Ride

EVENTS EARNING DIVISION III RATINGS

Public Address

Jarod Berggren - The Danger of Hiding Who You Are

The State speech contest will be March 14 at Grinnell High School.

