GOOSE LAKE — Northeast High School will present the 2020 Pops Concert in two performances on Friday, March 13, at 7 p.m. and again Sunday, March 15, at 2 p.m.
The public is invited to attend this free event to enjoy the Jazz Band, Chamber Singers, Concert Choir, Swing Choir, and several soloists. Many pop songs from various decades will be performed, with the “Woodstock Era” featured by the concert choir.
The event will be in Northeast High School’s Fine Arts Auditorium, 3690 Iowa 136, Goose Lake.
