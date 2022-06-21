DES MOINES – Northeast School District, in Goose Lake, was awarded a competitive grant as part of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ new Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Pilot Program to grow Iowa’s educator talent pipeline and support expansion of registered apprenticeships in Iowa.
Included as part of a consortium of school districts sponsored by the Cherokee Community School District, the total grant awarded to the consortium was $6,376,113.
This program will provide opportunities for current high school students to earn a paraeducator certificate and associate degree, and adult paraeducators with an associate degree to earn their bachelor’s degree while working in the classroom as a paraeducator, and taking courses for their education degree.
School districts are partnering with an eligible community college or four-year college or university to provide the required education.
Funding to partner districts will be around $40,000 per individual participating (either student/adult-to-para or para-to-teacher) during the grant period. Final amounts will likely be a little higher or lower based on the total number of participants, which track those individuals are under, which university, and discounts available to those individuals.
The Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Pilot Program awards are part of a commitment to help more Iowans pursue careers in education. The program came out of recommendations from the Task Force on Growing a Diverse K-12 Teacher Base, which the Iowa Legislature called for during the 2021 session. The Task Force examined potential barriers to entering the teaching profession, with an emphasis on those underrepresented in the teaching force, and submitted its final report to Reynolds and the General Assembly last December.
The Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship grants drew 26 applications. Of those, 19 districts were granted awards totaling over $45.6 million, which will serve more than 1,000 paraeducators and students in 134 schools, ultimately creating over 500 new paraeducators and 500 new teachers.
Funding for these one-time grant awards is provided through the state’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. Recipients will regularly report their progress throughout the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.
