CHARLES CITY — A northeastern Iowa woman died of her injuries after her bicycle was hit by a truck in rural Floyd County, authorities said.
The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, when a truck driven by a 43-year-old Clarksville man hit a bicycle ridden by Ellen Bengston, 28, of Charles City, the Globe Gazette reported.
The Iowa State Patrol said Bengston was flown to a Mason City hospital. Hospital officials said Monday that Bengston had died of her injuries. The crash remains under investigation, according to the patrol.
