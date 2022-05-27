A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:
Posts misidentify photos of trans women as Uvalde school shooter
CLAIM: Photos shared on Reddit of a woman — wearing a Coca-Cola sweatshirt and black skirt in one picture and a NASA shirt in another — show Salvador Ramos, who officials say fatally shot 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. Another photo of a woman holding a green bottle to her mouth also shows Ramos.
THE FACTS: None of those images show Ramos. On Tuesday, Ramos stormed an elementary school and committed the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. in nearly a decade. Immediately, social media users began speculating about Ramos’ identity, and some shared photos of transgender women that had been previously posted online, falsely claiming they were of Ramos. Some social media users shared a photo of a woman wearing a Coca-Cola sweatshirt and a black skirt, and a similar image in which she is holding a transgender pride flag. Other widespread posts showed a photo from the same account of the woman wearing a black NASA shirt with a red skirt. “OMG! I found the shooter’s reddit account. Was a transgender,” one tweet of the two photos claimed. The post was later deleted for violating Twitter rules. The images were also shared in Facebook posts. But the photos are not of Ramos. The photo of the woman in the Coca-Cola shirt was originally posted to a Reddit account in February, while the photo with the NASA shirt was posted in April. The Reddit user is actually named Sam, and she confirmed her identity to the AP. The AP is not using Sam’s last name to protect her privacy. Sam posted on her Reddit account Wednesday with a photo of herself, holding a paper showing the date in the photo as evidence that she is not Ramos, who was fatally shot by authorities responding to the shooting. Sam also posted a photo earlier with the title, “it’s not me, I don’t even live in texas.” “They are my pics. people are using to make trans people look like murderers and blaming me for the shooting,” Sam said in a response to one comment on Reddit. In other social media posts, users misidentified photos of another woman holding a green bottle to her mouth. But the photo also did not show Ramos. It actually depicts a 22-year-old trans woman named Sabrina who lives in New York City, she confirmed to the AP in an interview. Sabrina, who requested her last name not be published due to privacy concerns, provided a link to a tweet from days earlier in which she had shared a version of the same image. Sabrina responded to a number of tweets driving the misidentification, asking for them to be deleted. “This whole ordeal is just horrifying,” she told the AP.
Associated Press writers Karena Phan in New York and Angelo Fichera in Philadelphia contributed this report.
ABC didn’t publish altered photo of Texas school shooter
CLAIM: ABC News published an altered photo of the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school gunman in which his skin was lightened and his facial features were changed.
THE FACTS: A spokesperson for ABC confirmed to the AP that the manipulated photo is being falsely attributed to the news organization. In the hours following the mass shooting at the elementary school, social media users began circulating false claims about coverage of the shooter and his identity. Investigators identified the assailant, who shot and killed 19 children and two teachers, as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. One claim that spread widely on Twitter on Tuesday erroneously stated that ABC News and its program “Good Morning America” used an edited photo of Ramos in their reports. “ABC News altered Salvador Ramos’s photo to appear more Caucasian,” one tweet falsely claimed. The post included side-by-side images of the actual photo of Ramos, distributed by the Texas Department of Public Safety, next to what the user purported was a photo used in ABC broadcasts showing him with noticeably lighter skin and completely different facial features. A spokesperson for ABC confirmed to the AP that there is no truth to the claims, and that the news agency did not alter the image, nor did it run the manipulated image being attributed to it. “This claim is false,” added Van Scott, vice president of communications for ABC News. Social media users suggested ABC News and “Good Morning America” had included the lightened photo in a broadcast clip that was then tweeted. But the altered image was inserted into a screenshot of an ABC tweet. Actual tweets of the coverage from ABC News and “Good Morning America” show the broadcaster used only the unedited photo of Ramos. There are other signs the altered photo did not come from ABC. A chyron overlaid on the manipulated image saying “that gunman, 18 years old,” featured a grammatical error and an incorrect typeface that is not used by ABC. The legitimate broadcast clip from Tuesday does not show any such chyron over the photo.
Associated Press writer Sophia Tulp in Atlanta contributed this report.
Pfizer does not make a vaccine for monkeypox
CLAIM: Pfizer received FDA approval for a new monkeypox shot the day after the U.S. purchased millions of dollars worth of vaccine for the disease.
THE FACTS: Pfizer does not make a monkeypox vaccine, nor did it recently receive approval for one, a company representative told the AP. Danish company Bavarian Nordic makes the only FDA-approved vaccine for monkeypox in the U.S. The unprecedented outbreak of monkeypox in Europe and the U.S. has sparked misinformation about potential efforts to control spread of the disease. “One case of ‘MonkeyPox’ was found in Massachusetts this week... In less than 48 hours the United States Government had purchased 13 million MonkeyPox vaccines for $119 million. A day later, Pfizer received FDA approval for a New Monkey Pox Vaccine,” one widely shared tweet falsely claims. But Pfizer does not make a vaccine to target monkeypox, Jerica Pitts, a Pfizer spokesperson, told the AP in an email. Monkeypox belongs to the same virus family as smallpox but causes milder symptoms. The smallpox vaccine can be used for monkeypox. In September 2019, the FDA approved Bavarian Nordic’s Jynneos for use by people over the age of 18 who are at higher risk for smallpox and monkeypox infection. Jynneos is the only vaccine approved by the FDA to prevent monkeypox. This vaccine is also part of the nation’s stockpile in case of a public health emergency. While social media users suggested a recent order was made because of monkeypox cases, the company says the order was part of an already existing contract to obtain smallpox vaccines for the national stockpile. The stockpile already contains doses of the Jynneos vaccine that were delivered under previous contracts. Last week, Bavarian Nordic announced that the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) had exercised options to order Jynneos vaccine doses worth $119 million. The U.S. still has options to order $180 million more from the company. If exercised, the company said the total $299 million order would be approximately 13 million doses.
Associated Press writer Arijeta Lajka in New York contributed this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.