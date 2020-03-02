When benefits pop up supporting local families in need or area schools eye better educational opportunities, the family owned Ohnward Bancshares, Inc., has long been a trusted local partner to help.
And in 2019, throughout Ohnward’s five-county footprint, that was once again the case.
Ohnward Bancshares Inc. is pleased to announce its donation totals registering more than $450,000 in 2019. When combined with the amount of volunteering hours logged by Ohnward team members, the total impact hearkens back to the mission set forth by Ohnward, Brigham Tubbs said.
“Our mission as a company goes far beyond the walls of our banks,” said Tubbs, president of Ohnward Bancshares. “We want our communities to thrive, so when we see a need or an opportunity, we want to give back and encourage our team members to be involved.”
Giving back to local communities comes in multiple facets for Ohnward. The banks partner with several organizations through donations and sponsorships, benefiting local families in need, area schools and economic institutions, and non-profits.
In addition to those opportunities, 2019 marked the sixth annual Pay It Ohnward campaign and the ninth annual Grilling for Charity initiative. The success of those programs will continue in 2020.
The Pay It Ohnward program provides up to $100 to employees to give to a deserving individual, family or organization of their choice. Many times, departments and branches combine funds to create a more substantial donation. Employees are encouraged to use their time, talent and influence to generate change. These initiatives not only showcase the culture at Ohnward, but greatly impact local communities. Pay It Ohnward gifts in 2019 alone totaled $21,000.
The program is regularly a team member favorite, according to Abram Tubbs, president of Ohnward Bancshares, Inc.
“Our team members are part of our family, so we want to empower them to help those in need,” Abram Tubbs said. “That’s why this initiative is so important. When our team sees a need, we want to support them in showing acts of kindness throughout the year and make a difference in people’s lives.”
Bank partners also host Grilling for Charity events throughout the summer months. The Ohnward organization provides all the food and volunteers, and a nonprofit recipient is selected for each event. Donations from individuals and area businesses can range from $2 to $1,000. Grilling for Charity events in 2019 totaled $24,229.
