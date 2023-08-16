CLINTON-- A UTV that crashed into a tree in Camanche on Tuesday resulted in the death of one of its two riders.
According to a police report of the accident, at 3:04 p.m., the 2011 Polaris utility terrain vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree at 1113 Second St in Camanche on Tuesday.
One of the riders was killed and injury caused to the other. Both were transported to MercyOne Clinton and the UTV was towed by Adrian’s Towing in Camanche.
The names of the riders are being withheld at this time and will be released at a later date.
Investigation of the crash is being handled by the Iowa State Patrol who was assisted by the Camanche Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Camanche Fire Department, Clinton Fire Department, and Medforce Air Medical.
