DEWITT — Open auditions for Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical theater production of “Cinderella” will be March 28, at 11 a.m. and Sunday, March 29, at 1 p.m. at the Central DeWitt Performing Arts Center, 519 E. 11th St., DeWitt.
There are numerous roles for actors ages 8 and up. Participants should prepare a one-minute selection from a Broadway musical song that best showcases their vocal range, and should provide their own accompanist or Smartphone recording in a karaoke style. Participants also will be asked to read lines from the script and should be ready to learn and perform a short dance. Show dates are July 17, 18 and 19.
For more information, go to On The Edge Productions Facebook page, or contact the director Jess Keeney at tazeeney@gmail.com or message via Facebook.
As the weather heats up, so does the CDPAC. James Garner’s Tribute to Johnny Cash will be on the stage Friday, April 17, at 7 p.m. Garner and his band have recreated Cash’s biggest hits in this musical event. Tickets are available at DeWitt City Hall, Emma Rae’s and online at cd-pac.org.
The Wartburg College Wind Ensemble, including Central grads Raeleigh Tripp and Rachel Green, will perform a free concert Sunday, April 19, at 7 p.m., as part of their 2020 National Tour. This concert also features the Central DeWitt High School Band.
Children’s Theater summer camp, a week-long workshop for approximately 60 children ages 7-18, will run June 8-13 and will culminate in two public performances of “Sleeping Beauty” Saturday, June 13. Signup is through DeWitt Parks and Rec.
Finally, the CDPAC has announced the Quad City Symphony Brass will bring its holiday concert to DeWitt at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. This will be an opportunity for audience members to experience the QCSO without having to leave town.
The Central DeWitt Performing Arts Center is a community non-profit with a mission to enrich, educate and entertain by providing exposure to quality cultural experiences.
