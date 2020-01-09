The Social Security Administration encourages everyone to establish an online account, called my Social Security, with them.
Regardless whether you are a Social Security beneficiary or not, if you are 18 years or older, you can set up your own account online. With such an account, you can conduct some routine business pretty quickly, without waiting 45 minutes on hold, or making a trip to the nearest Social Security Administration office in Davenport. If you are a beneficiary, these are things you can do online:
– Get your benefit verification letter.
– Check your benefit and payment information.
– Change your address and phone number.
– Start or change your direct deposit information.
– Request a replacement Medicare card.
– Get a replacement SSA-1099 for tax season.
And if you don’t receive benefits, you can still use this service for a few things like:
– Review your personal Social Security Statement.
– Verify your earnings.
– Estimate your future benefits.
But there exists another reason for us to establish this account, which I did not see touted on the Social Security website. Set up your account before someone else does. This reason was driven home to me this week when I talked to Gordon, a retired Clinton man, and his wife Rhonda. They learned someone used Gordon’s personal information to open a Social Security account for Gordon, and then tried to divert his direct deposit into another financial institution.
Rhonda told me they received a letter from Social Security in October 2019, alerting them someone opened an online account in Gordon’s name. Rhonda didn’t quite understand what this meant, and ignored the letter. A second letter from Social Security arrived in December 2019. This message asked Gordon if he authorized the change to the direct deposit of his benefits, from his local bank to another bank. The second letter rang alarm bells with Gordon and Rhonda, so they made the trip to the Davenport office, and learned the extent of this identity theft. Their intervention was timely enough to prevent any diversion of the January 2020 payment, but it was close.
For someone to open an online my Social Security account in Gordon’s name, the crooks needed to know his complete name, social security number, birthdate, address, and a couple of pieces of personal information likely only Gordon knew. This personal information might be names of parents, maiden name of his mother, details of that nature.
Rhonda’s account of the notification letters from Social Security is a reminder that if a my Social Security account is opened in your name, or a direct deposit is changed, you will receive a letter in the U.S. mail from Social Security, asking the question, “Did you do this?” Pay attention to your mail. If something you receive confuses you, talk to someone you trust to figure it out.
Seniors vs. Crime is not telemarketing car warranties
A reader called me last week to report his Caller ID showed an incoming call coming from my name, from Seniors vs. Crime, from the number of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. When he answered, he heard a robocall warning of the expiration of his automobile warranty.
This is a real good example of “neighbor spoofing”, or the faking of a name and phone number to make it appear the incoming call comes from someone you should talk to. We can’t automatically trust Caller ID. We need to understand this kind of thing is very commonplace.
Contact Seniors vs. Crime
Let me know about scams, fraud, or other crookedness you run across. Most of what I learn, I learn from you. Contact me at Seniors vs. Crime, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, at 242-9211, Ext. 4433, or email me at randymeier@gapa911.us
