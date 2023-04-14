An air of excitement produced by the ongoing development of Clinton’s downtown is drawing new businesses to the area.
“We’ve had so many people comment on how alive the downtown feels again,” The Rusty Barrel Lounge owner Lindsay Mussmann Morhardt says.
The Rusty Barrel Lounge at 224 Fifth Ave. South, which Morhardt owns with husband Justin, opened late last month in the space that was previously Vinny’s Lounge. It offers what Morhardt describes as “an upscale, laid back atmosphere” with wines, signature drinks, and a selection of whiskeys and bourbons. And the event room, with a 139-person capacity, she says has received an overwhelming response.
J&D Steakhouse at 320 S. Second St. is now Ricky’s Place, Cake Fantasies by Ashley relocated to 122 Fifth Ave. South, and Great Revivalist Brewery at the former location of Bethel AME Church on Fourth Avenue South will soon be open for business. Most recently, the redevelopment of the Wilson Building into Wilson Lofts was completed last month at 217 Fifth Ave. South.
“As far as the Wilson Building,” Clinton City Administrator Matt Brooke says, “straight up catalyst for the downtown.”
Serving as both a housing and commercial development, Brooke says spaces available for new entrepreneurs should cause another spark to bring in new and start-up businesses. As these businesses start to become successful, it’s then expected they’ll relocate to another space downtown where they’ll join other incoming businesses in giving Clinton citizens the opportunity to spend time and money in that part of town.
Two demolitions have been scheduled to occur within the coming months along the 200 and 300 blocks of Fourth Avenue South. Brooke says those spaces will be prime locations for new buildings.
“The goal is to increase the number of residents that lie in the downtown,” he says. “That will, in turn, create more businesses to support not only the increase in residents living in the downtown but the rest of the citizens and visitors. It is very sad at times to see the building owners neglect their property and then want to throw it on the city taxpayers to remove or clean up. The city will continue to work to ensure standards are maintained and our downtown will continue to improve.”
Desiree Hunt opened The Hunt furniture store at 237 Fifth Ave. South on Feb. 11 after leaving her government job in Chicago to do what she loves. While restoring pieces to be reused, repurposed, or recycled, fulfilling custom orders, or taking care of clients who utilize her interior decorating services, Hunt is also an advocate for downtown Clinton’s improvement as a new member of the Downtown Clinton Alliance’s marketing team.
“Hopefully we can make some really good changes with all of the new businesses coming up,” she says. “Instead of doing things the way we’ve always done them, I feel like new fresh eyes on everything is good. I think it needs to be well-known what businesses are in Clinton, because I don’t think people actually even know as far as marketing goes. I think business owners don’t know everything that’s here for them.”
Brooke says the city and the Self-Supported Municipal Improvement District, or SSMID, will focus on working with developers to provide top-notch apartments in the historical YMCA and the Lafayette Lofts. The city is also working with some developers to infill vacant parcels for new apartments and condos.
“We may never have the downtown of old,” Brooke says, “but we may have a new version to allow the next generation to not just order online but be able to walk about and shop, purchase some goods, have a nice meal, and enjoy friendship into the evening hours, enhancing the person-to-person sales and bringing back the old-fashioned days of spending several hours, if not all day, downtown.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.