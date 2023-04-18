CLINTON — Opening statements began this morning in the first-degree murder trial of Lewis Vaughn Sr., who is accused of fatally shooting another Clinton man in February 2021 and disposing of the body in a Dumpster.
Vaughn is accused of shooting Khalil Pugh twice in the head during a dispute at Hawthorne Woods Apartments, 847 Gateway Ave., Apt. 12, on Feb. 23, 2021, then putting the body in the Dumpster near a rural home early the next morning. Pugh's body is believed to have ended up in the Clinton County landfill. While the landfill was searched, Pugh's body has not been found.
Vaughn was charged in August 2022 with first-degree murder.
Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf read the trial information detailing the charge against Vaughn this morning when court convened at the Clinton County Courthouse. Iowa Assistant Attorney General Douglas Hammerand is assisting in prosecuting the case.
Hammerand in his opening statements told the jury that the shooting happened during a scuffle in a Hawthorne Woods apartment rented to another man, Ja'Kwane Polidore. Polidore and Pugh had lived in the apartment together for a few years before Pugh moved to another apartment in the complex in 2020. Polidore and Pugh, who at one point had been friends, were later acquaintances and both were friends with Vaughn, the complex maintenance man.
Hammerand began the prosecution's case by explaining to the jury what investigators believe happened the evening of Feb. 23, which includes a disagreement between Polidore and Vaughn at a Clinton bar, and how that disagreement led to Pugh and Vaughn showing up later at Polidore's apartment and the shooting that occurred shortly after.
Look for an updated full story about Tuesday's testimony later today at clintonherald.com
