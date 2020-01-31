Iowa’s caucuses for both parties will take place on Monday, Feb. 3, beginning at 7 p.m.
Organizers are urging participants to arrive a half-hour in advance to get checked in and seated. Caucus-goers must be in line by 7 p.m. in order to enter the caucus meeting, or they will not be able to participate.
Anyone who will be age 18 by Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 3 — may participate in a caucus. Participants must be registered with the party of the caucus they are attending. Voter registration forms are available at each caucus location and participants can register the same day that they caucus.
An eligible individual can register at the caucus and/or change their party affiliation at the caucus by filling out an official voter registration form. This is particularly significant in a state in which roughly one-third of adults are registered as Independents.
Younger Iowans who are not eligible to participate as a registered voter are encouraged to attend to learn about the caucus experience. Each phase of the Caucus-to-Convention process has special sessions for junior delegates to learn about the process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.