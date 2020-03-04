CLINTON — The members of the Iowa Affiliate of the Wound, Ostomy, and Continence Nurses Society is inviting anyone living with an ostomy and their support person to attend a fun and informative event at MercyONE Clinton Medical Center.
The free event will be at 1410 N. Fourth St., Clinton, in the Conference Center and is designed to offer ongoing support and education to those living with an ostomy.
The event will begin at 10 a.m., with doors opening at 9:30 a.m., and conclude at 4 p.m. A variety of healthcare providers and ostomy nurses will speak on various topics. Free lunch and an afternoon snack will be provided, with door prize drawings throughout the day.
The conclusion of the event will feature a vendor fair.
Pre-registration is preferred, but not required, by March 12 at osted@iowawocn.org or by calling Jodie Atkinson at (563) 244-5907.
