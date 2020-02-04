CLINTON — New teachers are bringing a lot of opportunities to Prince of Peace students.
Jack Adolphson, high school social studies, and Eliott Kuchera, grades 5-12 band director, have teamed up and are working with our high school students on a weekly newscast called P.o.P. arrazzi! The newcasts hosts are seniors, Nathan Moeller and Evan Tiesman who each week introduce the news reporters. The newscast consists of segments with students interviewing students about what is happening at Prince of Peace School. The three to four minute newscasts always end with the Friday to Friday schedule.
Skylar Sanford, grades K-12 PE teacher, has begun a high school weightlifting group called The Irish Iron Squad. Students lift weights a minimum of two days a week at Joe O’Donnell Sports Center. They not only lift weights, but also work on footwork, speed work and agility. The program is designed to increase the strength and health of both athletes and non-athletes.
“As the students work hard and see progress, I hope that will inspire more students to become involved. Anyone can be a member of the Irish Iron Squad. It just takes a little hard work and dedication,” said Sanford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.