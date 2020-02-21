CLINTON — A Clinton man pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple offenses.
Aaron S. Parker, 25, 1295 475th Ave., appeared Thursday in Clinton County District Court and pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree theft, a Class D felony; one count of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; and one count of fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor.
The plea agreement says the parties agreed the three counts of second-degree theft will run concurrently with each other but consecutively to the sentence for the third-degree burglary charge. The plea is an open plea regarding the misdemeanor theft charge.
The parties agreed the sentence in this case will run consecutive to a sentence imposed in a Johnson County Case, the plea agreement says. The parties also agreed Parker will be ordered to pay over $9,700 in victim restitution. One count of ongoing criminal conduct, Class B felony; four counts of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; and one count of second-degree theft, a Class D felony, will be dismissed at sentencing with costs assessed to Parker.
Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. March 26.
According to the affidavit, from April 13 to May 1, three individuals reported burglaries. The estimated total of the three burglaries was over $5,000. A deputy on May 20 stopped a vehicle for a speeding violation. Parker was the driver, registered owner and only occupant in the vehicle. The vehicle had several power tools and other items suspected to be from the reported burglaries. The vehicle was towed to the county’s DeWitt Satellite Office and secured in the garage for a search.
The affidavit states that on Sept. 8, another burglary was reported. The estimated value of a rifle and scope taken was about $2,500. A separate burglary was reported Sept. 10. The estimated total for stolen items was $2,230.
The affidavit continues that a Clinton police officer said an informant had reached out to him and reported stolen property from Whiteside County would be at the shed of one of Parker’s relatives. Deputies went to the residence of Parker’s relative. The relative gave deputies verbal consent to look in the shed. The deputies found items taken in the burglaries inside the shed, the affidavit says.
Parker, during interviews with authorities, said all of the tools recovered from the shed were stolen and that he was responsible for taking the items and putting them there. He admitted he was responsible for going into different buildings and stealing tools and other items. Parker said he was always by himself during the burglaries. He stated he had committed around five burglaries in Clinton County since February, according to court records.
