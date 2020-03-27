CLINTON — A Clinton man was ordered to serve up to 10 years in prison for felony burglary and theft charges.
Aaron S. Parker, 25, 1295 475th Ave., appeared Thursday in Clinton County District Court for sentencing on three counts of second-degree theft, a Class D felony; one count of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; and one count of fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor.
Clinton County District Court Judge John Telleen ordered Parker to serve up to 5 years in prison on each of the felony counts. The sentences for the three theft counts were ordered to be served concurrently to each other but consecutively to the sentence for felony burglary. A $750 fine was suspended on all four counts.
Parker was ordered to serve 30 days in the Clinton County Jail with credit for time served for the count of fourth-degree theft. A $315 fine was suspended.
The sentences in this case were ordered to be served consecutively to a sentence imposed in a Johnson County case. Parker was ordered to pay $9,790 in victim restitution to five individuals.
One count of ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony; four counts of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; and one count of second-degree theft, a Class D felony, were dismissed at sentencing with costs assessed to Parker.
According to the affidavit, from April 13 to May 1, three individuals reported burglaries. The estimated total of the three burglaries was over $5,000. A deputy on May 20 stopped a vehicle for a speeding violation. Parker was the driver, registered owner and only occupant in the vehicle. The vehicle had several power tools and other items suspected to be from the reported burglaries. The vehicle was towed to the county’s DeWitt Satellite Office and secured in the garage for a search.
The affidavit states that on Sept. 8, another burglary was reported. The estimated value of a rifle and scope taken was about $2,500. A separate burglary was reported Sept. 10. The estimated total for stolen items was $2,230.
The affidavit continues that a Clinton police officer said an informant had reached out to him and reported stolen property from Whiteside County, Illinois would be at the shed of one of Parker’s relatives. Deputies went to the residence of Parker’s relative. The relative gave deputies verbal consent to look in the shed. The deputies found items taken in the burglaries inside the shed, the affidavit says.
Parker, during interviews with authorities, said all of the tools recovered from the shed were stolen and that he was responsible for taking the items and putting them there. He admitted he was responsible for going into different buildings and stealing tools and other items. Parker said he was always by himself during the burglaries. He stated he had committed around five burglaries in Clinton County since February 2019, according to court records.
