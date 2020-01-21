CLINTON — Clinton County Parkinson’s Support group will hold its monthly meeting Saturday, Feb. 8 at the new location, Zion Lutheran Church, 439 Third Ave. South, Clinton.
This month’s Parkinson’s Support Group of Clinton County will feature a presentation on LSVT (Lee Silverman Voice Treatment) LOUD Treatment. Guest speakers will be physical therapist Ashley Benson and speech therapist Kaitlyn Nawa. Both therapists are employed with MercyOne and are LSVT certified. They will be bringing a patient who has attended both disciplines for treatment and she will be sharing her experiences about the program.
Benson and Nawa’s presentation will take place from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Open to all members of the community, the support group normally meets from 10 to 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month at Zion Lutheran Church, 439 Third Ave. South. Coffee and donuts are provided. There is no cost to attend the support group meeting.
If a church event arises, Clinton Parkinson’s Support Group meetings will be at the Regency Retirement Residence, 839 13th Ave. North, Clinton
For information, contact Lori Kennedy, volunteer facilitator, at 242-7502.
