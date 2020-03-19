Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 34F. NW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.