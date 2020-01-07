CLINTON – Clinton County officials Monday authorized payment of four Law Center project claims, ranging from $645 to over $66,000.
The Clinton County Board of Supervisors voted 2-1 to approve a resolution to authorize payment of Law Enforcement Center project claims. The claims approved are for $645 to HCM Window Tinting, $47,245 to Crandall Construction and Excavating, $59,200 to Larry L Joe Detterman, Inc., and $66,240 to Cornerstone Construction Group. Supervisors Dan Srp and Jim Irwin Jr. voted in favor of the resolution, while Supervisor Tom Determann voted in opposition.
Clinton County Facilities Manager Corey Johnson said the claim paid to Cornerstone Construction Group is for 40% of the paving of the parking lot. He said the claim from Crandall Construction and Excavating is for the parking lot project across the street from the Clinton County Law Center. The claim is for taking down the houses and the gas station. Johnson estimated the total cost for Crandall Construction and Excavating is about $1,300 below the estimate.
“That bid actually came below budget,” Johnson said. “He said it didn’t take him as long as what he had budgeted so he did credit that back through the county.”
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said none of the claims run through the Samuels Group anymore. The Samuels Group served as the construction manager for the county on the project.
Clinton County Facilities Manager Corey Johnson told county supervisors last month he was working with Clinton County Sheriff’s Office personnel to get heating into the padded cell. Johnson said the county was waiting on a valve to be able to shut the intake air off to a padded cell when the smoke evacuation system kicked on, stating otherwise fresh air would be thrown into a possible fire.
“We did get that so now they’re working on the programming,” Johnson said. “Get the programming brought onto the computer. The duct work should be connected in the next week or so because they already have the duct work premade.”
Johnson added the parking lot project is moving along well. He said the approach coming in from Seventh Avenue North is completed and all poured. He said Monday they poured the center of the main parking lot and made two pours yesterday. He expects by the end of the week they will be poured past the new front lobby. Johnson is hoping to get some striping completed in the parking lot this winter and then restripe in the spring.
Johnson anticipates using the main front lobby as the main entrance starting next month.
“I’m going to meet with Tom Paarman with the sheriff’s department and look at dates when we can get equipment moved to the main front lobby,” Johnson said. “I’m projecting sometime first part of February we’ll be starting to use that main front lobby as our main entrance.”
