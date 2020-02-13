MAQUOKETA — Maquoketa’s Peace Pipe Players Community Theatre has announced it is now accepting applications for its $500 performing arts scholarship to be awarded to a single student in the area who has been involved in theater, speech, dance, or music.
An applicant must be a high school senior attending Bellevue, Bellevue Marquette, Easton Valley, Maquoketa, Midland, or Northeast school districts.
Students interested must complete an application form, produce two letters of recommendation, include a list of community service, organization memberships as well as awards and recognitions and submit a typewritten essay of fewer than 500 words on the topic, “How has being involved in the arts helped shape the person you are today?” Deadline to apply is April 3.
Scholarship applications and information are available through the guidance counselors of each of the schools as well as the speech, drama and music instructors. Applications may also be downloaded from the Peace Pipe Player web site, www.peacepipeplayers.net.
This is the 12th year Peace Pipe Players is awarding this scholarship.
Questions regarding the scholarship should be directed to Robyn Lane at trlane@mchsi.com.
