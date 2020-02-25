CLINTON — The annual Lenten Peace Soup series begins March 3 at Prince of Peace Parish Hall, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Drive.
This year’s program commemorates the fifth anniversary of Pope Francis’ encyclical Laudato Si’: On the Care of Our Common Home.
Eric and Brenna Cussen Anglada, co-founders of St. Isidore Catholic Worker Farm in Cuba City, Wisconsin, will kick off the series exploring how “everything is connected.” They will draw on their life at the community dedicated to agriculture, simplicity, activism, and education. They have been members of the Catholic Worker movement for two decades, and will create an engaging program on awe, wonder, and the sacred connection between all life.
On March 10, Connie Mutel will examine the ecology of Iowa and the impact humans have on the environment. Mutel is a retired Senior Science Writer at the University of Iowa’s IIHR-Hydroscience & Engineering, College of Engineering. She has written books about Iowa’s natural history, floods, climate change, and restoration ecology.
A discussion on “Integral Ecology: A Paradigm for Justice” will be led by Sister Christin Tomy, OP, on March 24. She will use the lens of integral ecology to examine some of the intersections between racism, oppression, economic injustice, and environmental concerns. Learning from the example of Indigenous climate defenders, participants will explore ways to begin shifting attitudes and actions toward respect for all life. Sister Tomy ministers as Care of Creation Coordinator for the Sinsinawa Dominicans, and has a background in Peace Studies, social services, and intercultural work.
Clinton resident Thomas Streveler, Ed.D., will conclude the series on March 31. He will explore how we can change our lives and care for our common home. Streveler has a Master’s Degree in Science from DePaul University and a Doctorate from the University of South Dakota. He retired from Pennsylvania State University and has been involved in social justice issues, especially as they relate to climate change.
Peace Soup is co-sponsored by the Sisters of St. Francis and Prince of Peace Parish Pax Christi. A simple meal of soups and breads begins at 6 p.m. with the program to follow. A free-will offering will be collected each session for Bickelhaupt Arboretum’s “No Child Left Inside” program.
For more information, call the Sisters of St. Francis at 242-7611 or Prince of Peace Parish at 242-3311.
